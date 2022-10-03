Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    839th Transportation Battalion, SGM Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    839th Transportation Battalion, SGM Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    ITALY

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Elena Baladelli 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army SGM Nicholson Lawrence from the 839th Transportation Battalion cuts the ceremonial cake at the conclusion of the SGM Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Camp Darby, Italy, Mar. 10, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 11:28
    Photo ID: 7091485
    VIRIN: 220310-A-II094-020
    Resolution: 5134x3577
    Size: 2.65 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 839th Transportation Battalion, SGM Change of Responsibility Ceremony, by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    839th Transportation Battalion
    StrongerTogether
    USAREUR-AF
    TrainingDoneRight
    SETAF Africa

