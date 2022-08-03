Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HIMARS delivered to Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 8, 2022 [Image 3 of 10]

    HIMARS delivered to Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 8, 2022

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    03.08.2022

    Photo by Spc. Elizabeth MacPherson 

    7th Army Training Command

    HIMARS delivered to Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 8, 2022. U.S. Army Europe and Africa is drawing APS-2 in preparation to support 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, part of the US Army XVIII Airborne Corps at Fort Bragg, NC. The Soldiers will conduct training with the equipment at Grafenwoehr Training Area designed to build readiness and prepare for integration into NATO exercises. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elizabeth MacPherson)

