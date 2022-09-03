U.S. Army Soldiers work with Romanian forces during a Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise.

U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Brian Mathwich, assigned to “Ghost Troop” Second Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, directs his Soldiers to cover during a combined arms live fire training exercise at Smardan Training Area on March 9, 2022. The CALFEX strengthens bonds of friendship between U.S. and Romanian forces and helps deter further aggression in Europe. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Joshua Linfoot, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment.)

