    U.S. Army Soldiers work with Romanian forces during a Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise. [Image 8 of 8]

    U.S. Army Soldiers work with Romanian forces during a Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise.

    ROMANIA

    03.09.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Joshua Linfoot 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Brian Mathwich, assigned to “Ghost Troop” Second Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, directs his Soldiers to cover during a combined arms live fire training exercise at Smardan Training Area on March 9, 2022. The CALFEX strengthens bonds of friendship between U.S. and Romanian forces and helps deter further aggression in Europe. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Joshua Linfoot, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment.)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 04:44
    Photo ID: 7091023
    VIRIN: 220304-A-FC838-1100
    Location: RO
    This work, U.S. Army Soldiers work with Romanian forces during a Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise. [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Joshua Linfoot, identified by DVIDS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    strongertogether
    europeansupport2022

