    At any Distance [Image 7 of 7]

    At any Distance

    CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    03.14.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, engage targets during an unknown distance course at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, March. 14, 2022. The course consisted of a live-fire training in which Marines found and eliminated targets at unknown distances. Maritime Defense Exercise Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade is a bilateral exercise meant to increase interoperability and strengthen ties between U.S. and Japanese forces for the defense of Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2022
    VIRIN: 220314-M-YJ953-1005
    Location: CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP 
    This work, At any Distance [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Manuel Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Fuji
    Marines
    31 MEU
    MDX ARDB

