U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, engage targets during an unknown distance course at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, March. 14, 2022. The course consisted of a live-fire training in which Marines found and eliminated targets at unknown distances. Maritime Defense Exercise Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade is a bilateral exercise meant to increase interoperability and strengthen ties between U.S. and Japanese forces for the defense of Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2022 Date Posted: 03.14.2022 05:00 Photo ID: 7090972 VIRIN: 220314-M-YJ953-1005 Resolution: 4631x3087 Size: 7.56 MB Location: CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, At any Distance [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Manuel Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.