    Spartans Establish Defenses During JPMRC 22-02

    Spartans Establish Defenses During JPMRC 22-02

    DONNELLY TRAINING AREA, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2022

    Photo by Benjamin Wilson 

    United States Army Alaska

    Paratroopers from 6th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, “Spartan Brigade,” use a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) to provide support to the opposition force (OPFOR) during Joint Pacific Readiness Multinational Readiness Center rotation 22-02 near Fort Greely, Alaska, March 13, 2022. JPMRC 22-02 is the first Home Station Combat Training Center (HS-CTC) rotation in Alaska. It focuses on Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) and is a Cold Weather training event that includes Situational Training Exercise (STX) and a Live Fire Exercise (LFX) in 2QFY22.

    Date Taken: 03.13.2022
    Date Posted: 03.13.2022 22:12
    Photo ID: 7090726
    VIRIN: 220313-D-FW724-873
    Resolution: 4160x6240
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: DONNELLY TRAINING AREA, AK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spartans Establish Defenses During JPMRC 22-02 [Image 3 of 3], by Benjamin Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JPMRC2202

