Paratroopers from 6th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, “Spartan Brigade,” use a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) to provide support to the opposition force (OPFOR) during Joint Pacific Readiness Multinational Readiness Center rotation 22-02 near Fort Greely, Alaska, March 13, 2022. JPMRC 22-02 is the first Home Station Combat Training Center (HS-CTC) rotation in Alaska. It focuses on Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) and is a Cold Weather training event that includes Situational Training Exercise (STX) and a Live Fire Exercise (LFX) in 2QFY22.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2022 22:12
|Photo ID:
|7090726
|VIRIN:
|220313-D-FW724-873
|Resolution:
|4160x6240
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|DONNELLY TRAINING AREA, AK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Spartans Establish Defenses During JPMRC 22-02 [Image 3 of 3], by Benjamin Wilson, identified by DVIDS
