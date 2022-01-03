Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCIPAC Commanding General visits Guam [Image 6 of 8]

    MCIPAC Commanding General visits Guam

    DEDEDO, GUAM

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Rubin Tan 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. William J. Bowers, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, center-right, and Sgt. Maj. Joy M. Kitashima, sergeant major of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, center-left, speak to Marines from Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz, during a visit to the base on Guam, March 1, 2022. The visit to MCB Camp Blaz included meeting with leadership and key personnel, and a tour of MCB Camp Blaz facilities and construction sites. Visits to MCB Camp Blaz allow the local community and strategic partners to engage with the base while strengthening and enhancing their partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Rubin J. Tan)

    This work, MCIPAC Commanding General visits Guam [Image 8 of 8], by GySgt Rubin Tan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

