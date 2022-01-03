MCIPAC Commanding General visits Guam

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. William J. Bowers, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, center-right, and Sgt. Maj. Joy M. Kitashima, sergeant major of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, center-left, speak to Marines from Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz, during a visit to the base on Guam, March 1, 2022. The visit to MCB Camp Blaz included meeting with leadership and key personnel, and a tour of MCB Camp Blaz facilities and construction sites. Visits to MCB Camp Blaz allow the local community and strategic partners to engage with the base while strengthening and enhancing their partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Rubin J. Tan)

