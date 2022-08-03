U.S. Marine Corps Col. Christopher Bopp, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz, left, gives an orientation brief to Maj. Gen. David J. Bligh, staff judge advocate to the Commandant of the Marine Corps and director of the U.S. Marine Corps Judge Advocate Division, center, and Master Gunnery Sgt. Maxwell Williams, 17th Legal Services Chief for the Staff Judge Advocate to the Commandant, right, during a visit to MCB Camp Blaz, Guam, March 8, 2022. The visit to MCB Camp Blaz included meetings with key personnel and leadership, and a tour of MCB Camp Blaz facilities and construction sites. Visits to MCB Camp Blaz allow the local community and strategic partners to engage with the base while strengthening and enhancing their partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Rubin J. Tan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2022 Date Posted: 03.13.2022 21:37 Photo ID: 7090679 VIRIN: 220308-M-YE163-1041 Resolution: 4975x3317 Size: 4.93 MB Location: DEDEDO, GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Marine Corps Judge Advocate Division visits MCBCB [Image 8 of 8], by GySgt Rubin Tan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.