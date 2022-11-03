Moment of Silence at Camp Zama on 3/11 Earthquake Anniversary

The U.S. Army Japan community held a moment of silence at 2:46 p.m. today to commemorate the 11th anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake, the most powerful to have been recorded in the country.



Shortly before the moment of silence, Col. Christopher Tomlinson, U.S. Army Garrison Japan commander, made brief remarks to a group of garrison Soldiers and employees gathered at a monument at Tomodachi Avenue near the USARJ headquarters.



"As we remember those who were lost, or otherwise affected by this tragedy, it is also important that we remember the resilience the people of Japan demonstrated in its aftermath, as well as the strong partnership between Japan and the United States," Tomlinson said.



Tomlinson and USAG Japan Command Sgt. Maj. Justin Turner then rendered a salute during the moment of silence.



The 2011 Tōhoku earthquake triggered powerful tsunami waves that reached heights of up to 40.5 meters and traveled up to 700 km/h and 10 km inland. Both disasters resulted in nearly 16,000 deaths, more than 6,000 injuries, and more than 2,500 missing persons.



In response, the U.S. Army joined the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force and others as part of Operation Tomodachi, the largest-ever disaster relief and humanitarian operation in Japan.

