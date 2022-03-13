Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02 [Image 3 of 7]

    Exercise Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02

    AK, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    United States Army Alaska

    A soldier from the 3rd Battalion, Royal 22e Régiment Canadian Army gets ready to conduct a reconnaissance mission on a snowmobile in the training area of Fort Greely Alaska, USA with members of the United States Special Forces during Exercise Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02 on March 13, 2022. JPMRC 22-02 is the first Home Station Combat Training Center (HS-CTC) rotation in Alaska. It focuses on Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) and is a Cold Weather training event that includes Situational Training Exercise (STX) and a Live Fire Exercise (LFX) in 2QFY22. This exercise will validate the 1/25th Stryker Brigade Combat Team’s Cold Weather training readiness and capabilities.

    Photo Credit Master Sailor Dan Bard Canadian Forces Combat Camera

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2022
    Date Posted: 03.13.2022 19:07
    Photo ID: 7090576
    VIRIN: 220313-O-D0113-2042-C
    Resolution: 3154x4000
    Size: 7.17 MB
    Location: AK, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02 [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02
    Exercise Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02
    Exercise Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02
    Exercise Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02
    Exercise Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02
    Exercise Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02
    Exercise Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    "ARCTIC
    ARCTIQUE"
    #COMCAMCANADA
    Exercices d'entraînement militaire
    ArcticEdge2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT