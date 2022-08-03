Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 2 of 5]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

    USS AMERICA (LHA 6), PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.08.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile  

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (March 8, 2022) Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) prepare to board an MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft from the 31st MEU on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

