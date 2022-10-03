Under the Arctic ice at ICEX 2022

BEAUFORT SEA (March 10, 2022) - Lt. Cmdr. Christopher Wilkins, assigned to the Navy's Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit One (MDSU-1), explores the contours on the underside of the Arctic ice during Ice Exercise (ICEX) 2022. MDSU-1 personnel joined divers from Underwater Construction Team One (UCT-1) to recover test torpedoes fired under the ice by the Virginia-class fast attack submarine USS Illinois (SSN 786) and Los Angeles-class USS Pasadena (SSN 752) as part of ICEX training activities. The divers used Ice Camp Queenfish, built on a sheet of ice about 160 nautical miles offshore in the Arctic Ocean, as a staging area. ICEX 2022 is a three-week exercise that allows the Navy to assess its operational readiness in the Arctic, increase experience in the region, advance understanding of the Arctic environment, and continue to develop relationships with other services, allies, and partner organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Christopher Wilkins/Released)

