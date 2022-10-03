Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Under the Arctic ice at ICEX 2022 [Image 2 of 2]

    Under the Arctic ice at ICEX 2022

    BEAUFORT SEA

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Lt. Seth Koenig 

    Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic

    BEAUFORT SEA (March 10, 2022) - Lt. Cmdr. Christopher Wilkins, assigned to the Navy's Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit One (MDSU-1), explores the contours on the underside of the Arctic ice during Ice Exercise (ICEX) 2022. MDSU-1 personnel joined divers from Underwater Construction Team One (UCT-1) to recover test torpedoes fired under the ice by the Virginia-class fast attack submarine USS Illinois (SSN 786) and Los Angeles-class USS Pasadena (SSN 752) as part of ICEX training activities. The divers used Ice Camp Queenfish, built on a sheet of ice about 160 nautical miles offshore in the Arctic Ocean, as a staging area. ICEX 2022 is a three-week exercise that allows the Navy to assess its operational readiness in the Arctic, increase experience in the region, advance understanding of the Arctic environment, and continue to develop relationships with other services, allies, and partner organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Christopher Wilkins/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.12.2022 18:34
    Photo ID: 7090095
    VIRIN: 220310-N-YS525-009
    Resolution: 1280x720
    Size: 153.6 KB
    Location: BEAUFORT SEA
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Under the Arctic ice at ICEX 2022 [Image 2 of 2], by LT Seth Koenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Under the Arctic ice at ICEX 2022
    Under the Arctic ice at ICEX 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navy divers plunge under Arctic ice to recover torpedoes

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ICEX
    ICEX 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT