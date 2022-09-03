Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard repatriates 74 Cubans to Cuba

    Coast Guard repatriates 74 Cubans to Cuba

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations flight crew reported a rustic vessel with people aboard to U.S. Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders, March 9, 2022, approximately 15 miles south of Key West, Florida. U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kathleen Moore’s crew repatriated 74 people to Cuba, March 12, 2022, following four interdictions of undocumented migrants due to safety of life at sea concerns. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.12.2022 13:05
    Photo ID: 7089914
    VIRIN: 220309-G-G0107-1002
    Resolution: 1200x900
    Size: 108.06 KB
    Location: KEY WEST, FL, US 
    Web Views: 24
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard repatriates 74 Cubans to Cuba [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Coast Guard repatriates 74 Cubans to Cuba
    Coast Guard repatriates 74 Cubans to Cuba

    TAGS

    Interdiction
    Partnerships
    Coast Guard
    District 7

