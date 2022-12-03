Guided by Others, Sgt. 1st Class Petersen Hopes to Inspire Female Soldiers

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Taylor Petersen, an assistant team lead assigned to the 5th Battalion, 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade Military Intelligence Company, poses for a portrait to celebrate Women's History Month on Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, March 12, 2022. Petersen has been inspired by many female soldiers in her 12 year career and believes that recognizing women's achievements in the U.S. Army during Women's History Month is vital as more women integrate into Army occupations, increasing diversity and capability. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Darbi Colson/28th Public Affairs Detachment.)

