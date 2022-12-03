Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guided by Others, Sgt. 1st Class Petersen Hopes to Inspire Female Soldiers

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    03.12.2022

    Photo by Spc. Darbi Colson 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Taylor Petersen, an assistant team lead assigned to the 5th Battalion, 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade Military Intelligence Company, poses for a portrait to celebrate Women's History Month on Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, March 12, 2022. Petersen has been inspired by many female soldiers in her 12 year career and believes that recognizing women's achievements in the U.S. Army during Women's History Month is vital as more women integrate into Army occupations, increasing diversity and capability. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Darbi Colson/28th Public Affairs Detachment.)

    Leadership
    Achievement
    Women's History Month
    U.S. Army
    5th SFAB

