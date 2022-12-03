FORT MAGSAYSAY, Philippines - U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Taylor Petersen, an assistant team lead assigned to the 5th Battalion, 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade Military Intelligence Company, has spent her 12 year career guided by the strong female peers and leaders that have proudly stood beside her.
“I choose to serve because the Army continuously pushes and challenges you to be the best you can be,” said Petersen. “With that, you get the opportunity to work alongside ambitious people that motivate and inspire you. The organization has a way of integrating people from diverse cultures into cohesive teams and you build bonds that last a lifetime.”
Petersen has met inspirational female soldiers everywhere her career has brought her.
“They were confident and competent and empowering,” she said of the women who have inspired her in the Army, primarily team leaders, company commanders, and sergeants major. “From them, I found pride and purpose in continuing to serve and most importantly, I found passion to be that role model for others.”
Petersen believes that recognizing women’s achievements in the U.S. Army is vital as the organization continues to see more and more qualified women integrating into all occupations, increasing the diversity and capability of the fighting force.
“The Army provides opportunities for women to prioritize self-development and honing of leadership skills that, in turn, allows them to develop and positively influence others,” said Petersen.
Petersen hopes to reach 20 years in service, inspiring the next generation of female Army leaders along the way.
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2022 07:22
|Story ID:
|416364
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guided by Others, Sgt. 1st Class Petersen Hopes to Inspire Female Soldiers, by SPC Darbi Colson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT