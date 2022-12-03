Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guided by Others, Sgt. 1st Class Petersen Hopes to Inspire Female Soldiers

    Guided by Others, Sgt. 1st Class Petersen Hopes to Inspire Female Soldiers

    Photo By Spc. Darbi Colson | U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Taylor Petersen, an assistant team lead assigned to the 5th...... read more read more

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    03.12.2022

    Story by Spc. Darbi Colson 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, Philippines - U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Taylor Petersen, an assistant team lead assigned to the 5th Battalion, 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade Military Intelligence Company, has spent her 12 year career guided by the strong female peers and leaders that have proudly stood beside her.

    “I choose to serve because the Army continuously pushes and challenges you to be the best you can be,” said Petersen. “With that, you get the opportunity to work alongside ambitious people that motivate and inspire you. The organization has a way of integrating people from diverse cultures into cohesive teams and you build bonds that last a lifetime.”

    Petersen has met inspirational female soldiers everywhere her career has brought her.

    “They were confident and competent and empowering,” she said of the women who have inspired her in the Army, primarily team leaders, company commanders, and sergeants major. “From them, I found pride and purpose in continuing to serve and most importantly, I found passion to be that role model for others.”

    Petersen believes that recognizing women’s achievements in the U.S. Army is vital as the organization continues to see more and more qualified women integrating into all occupations, increasing the diversity and capability of the fighting force.

    “The Army provides opportunities for women to prioritize self-development and honing of leadership skills that, in turn, allows them to develop and positively influence others,” said Petersen.

    Petersen hopes to reach 20 years in service, inspiring the next generation of female Army leaders along the way.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2022
    Date Posted: 03.12.2022 07:22
    Story ID: 416364
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guided by Others, Sgt. 1st Class Petersen Hopes to Inspire Female Soldiers, by SPC Darbi Colson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Guided by Others, Sgt. 1st Class Petersen Hopes to Inspire Female Soldiers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    Leader
    Achievement
    Women's History Month
    U.S. Army
    5th SFAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT