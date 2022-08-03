USS Ross conducts underway replenishment with French ship FS Marne

220308-N-UN585-1022 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 8, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) stand by to conduct a replenishment-at-sea with the French ship FS Marne (A 630), March 8. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

