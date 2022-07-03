Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ross commanding officer visits FS Forbin [Image 12 of 12]

    USS Ross commanding officer visits FS Forbin

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    03.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois  

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    220307-N-UN585-2263 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 7, 2022) Seaman Bryce Clarkson, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), sits in the bow of a rigid-hull inflatable boat as it approaches Ross, March 7, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2022
    Date Posted: 03.12.2022 04:43
    Photo ID: 7089702
    VIRIN: 220307-N-UN585-2263
    Resolution: 6565x4377
    Size: 768.64 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    This work, USS Ross commanding officer visits FS Forbin [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Ross (DDG 71)

    RHIB
    rigid hull inflatable boat
    USS Ross (DDG 71)

