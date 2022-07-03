USS Ross commanding officer visits FS Forbin

220307-N-UN585-2263 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 7, 2022) Seaman Bryce Clarkson, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), sits in the bow of a rigid-hull inflatable boat as it approaches Ross, March 7, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

