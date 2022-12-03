Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    405th AFSB LOGCAP provides vital life support to deployed U.S. forces across Europe

    POLAND

    03.12.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, and Polish soldiers pose for a group photo in Poland, March 3. Using its Logistics Civil Augmentation Program, the 405th Army Field Support Brigade has established life support operations for thousands of U.S.-based Soldiers deployed to Europe, including elements of the XVIII Airborne Corps in Mielec and Zamość, Poland (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Claudia Nix)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2022
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 405th AFSB LOGCAP provides vital life support to deployed U.S. forces across Europe, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

