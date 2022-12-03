405th AFSB LOGCAP provides vital life support to deployed U.S. forces across Europe

Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, and Polish soldiers pose for a group photo in Poland, March 3. Using its Logistics Civil Augmentation Program, the 405th Army Field Support Brigade has established life support operations for thousands of U.S.-based Soldiers deployed to Europe, including elements of the XVIII Airborne Corps in Mielec and Zamość, Poland (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Claudia Nix)

