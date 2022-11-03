Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220311-N-TO792-1066 [Image 2 of 4]

    220311-N-TO792-1066

    AIEA, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class MarQueon Tramble 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    AIEA, Hawaii (March 11, 2022) A Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command contractor collects water samples at Red Hill Housing as part of an interagency-approved plan for long-term monitoring of drinking water. The U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing, and the recovery of the Red Hill Well. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mar’Queon A. D. Tramble)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 22:01
    Photo ID: 7089491
    VIRIN: 220311-N-TO792-1066
    Resolution: 4457x2971
    Size: 5.8 MB
    Location: AIEA, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220311-N-TO792-1066 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 MarQueon Tramble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    220311-N-TO792-1014
    220311-N-TO792-1066
    220311-N-TO792-1080
    220311-N-TO792-1054

    TAGS

    RedHill
    SafeWaters

