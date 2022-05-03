Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AEGEAN SEA

    03.05.2022

    Photo by Seaman Moises Sandoval 

    USS GRAVELY

    220305-N-ED646-0020- NORTH AEGEAN SEA (March 5, 2022) Sailors go down a hatch to combat a simulated fire during a general quarters drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107), March 5, 2022. Gravely is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Moises Sandoval)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 14:03
    Photo ID: 7088782
    VIRIN: 220305-N-ED646-0020
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: AEGEAN SEA
    #Destroyer
    #Deployment
    #CSG8
    #DDG107
    #AlwaysReady
    #6thFleet

