220305-N-ED646-0020- NORTH AEGEAN SEA (March 5, 2022) Sailors go down a hatch to combat a simulated fire during a general quarters drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107), March 5, 2022. Gravely is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Moises Sandoval)

