Capt. Everett Alcorn Assumes Command of Navy Officer Training Command Newport

220311-N-TE695 NEWPORT, R.I. (March 11, 2022) Capt. Everett Alcorn, commander of Officer Training Command, Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, receives the command ashore pin from his wife, Kelly, during the change of command ceremony, March 11. OTCN offers four officer training programs at Naval Station Newport, including Officer Candidate School, Officer Development School, the Limited Duty Officer and Chief Warrant Officer Academy, and the Naval Science Institute. OTCN morally, mentally and physically develops these future leaders of character and competence - imbuing them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment in order to serve as professional naval officers worthy of special trust and confidence. (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam)

