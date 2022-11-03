Photo By Darwin Lam | 220311-N-TE695 NEWPORT, R.I. (March 11, 2022) Capt. Everett Alcorn, commander of...... read more read more Photo By Darwin Lam | 220311-N-TE695 NEWPORT, R.I. (March 11, 2022) Capt. Everett Alcorn, commander of Officer Training Command, Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, receives the command ashore pin from his wife, Kelly, during the change of command ceremony, March 11. OTCN offers four officer training programs at Naval Station Newport, including Officer Candidate School, Officer Development School, the Limited Duty Officer and Chief Warrant Officer Academy, and the Naval Science Institute. OTCN morally, mentally and physically develops these future leaders of character and competence - imbuing them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment in order to serve as professional naval officers worthy of special trust and confidence. (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam) see less | View Image Page

Capt. Everett Alcorn Assumes Command of Navy Officer Training Command Newport



By Darwin Lam, Officer Training Command Newport Public Affairs



NEWPORT, R.I. – A change of command ceremony was held for Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN) at the Marine Detachment Auditorium in Newport, R.I., March 11.



Capt. Everett Alcorn relieved Capt. Mark Hazenberg as commanding officer of OTCN.



Under Hazenberg’s leadership, OTCN trained more than 6,000 students. He directed high-risk training, including the Firefighter Trainer, Combat Training Pool, and Damage Control Wet Trainer, providing training to more than 30,000 students across Officer Candidate School (OCS), Officer Development School (ODS), Naval Reverse Officers Training Corps (NROTC), Surface Warfare Officers Command, U.S. Coast Guard units, and fleet units. OTCN also earned the Naval Education Training Command (NETC) Retention Excellence Award in 2020 and 2021.



“The OTCN team continues to impress me,” said Hazenberg. “They have met challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, with enthusiasm and a ‘can-do’ attitude – continuing to send quality leadership to the fleet.”



Hazenberg was awarded the Legion of Merit for his contribution and accomplishments during his tour of duty from July 2020 to March 2022.



Alcorn arrived to OTCN after serving as a military professor in the National Security Affairs Department at the U.S. Naval War College.



During the ceremony, Alcorn shared his excitement while addressing the staff.



“Watching you develop future leaders morally, mentally, and physically on a daily basis and witnessing your professionalism and dedication is inspiring,” said Alcorn. “I am truly honored to be here. I am excited about the opportunity to shape the future leaders of our Navy and I can’t wait to see your future accomplishments.”



He graduated from the United States Naval Academy with a degree in computer science. Following flight training in Pensacola, Fla., he was designated a naval aviator in 2000. He received his master's degree in business administration from the Naval Postgraduate School in 2006, completed Command and General Staff College at Marine Corps University in 2013, and is a 2021 graduate of the NATO Defense College.



Alcorn’s operational assignments include tours with Helicopter Combat Support Squadron Six (HC-6), USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) and Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron Eleven (HS-11). He commanded Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Two Eight (HSC-28).



Hazenberg heads to Office of the Commander, Pacific Fleet (COMPACFLT) at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii next.



OTCN is overseen by the Naval Service Training Command (NSTC), headquartered at Naval Station Great Lakes, Ill. NSTC manages all initial Navy officer and enlisted accessions training except for the U.S. Naval Academy.



OTCN conducts four officer accession training schools and is located at Naval Station Newport. The four schools consist of Officer Candidate School (OCS); Officer Development School (ODS); the Limited Duty Officer and Chief Warrant Officer (LDO/CWO) Academy and the Naval Science Institute - Seaman to Admiral 21 (STA-21) Program. The officers on staff, Recruit Division Commanders (RDCs) and U.S. Marine Corps Drill Instructors (DIs) also provide training assistance for these schools, especially with the academic and physical training of the candidates and students.



The mission of OTCN is to develop civilians and fleet Sailors morally, mentally, and physically into newly commissioned officers, imbuing them with the highest ideals of honor, courage, and commitment in order to prepare graduates for service in the fleet as Naval officers.



For more information on OTCN and OCS, visit http://www.ocs.navy.mil/ or visit OTCN on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/OTCNewport/.



For more news from Naval Service Training Command, visit www.navy.mil/local/greatlakes/ or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MyNAVYHR.