Sailors assigned to USS Vicksburg (CG-69) work collaboratively to complete a history and heritage themed scavenger hunt in the gallery of the Hampton Roads Naval Museum on Thursday, March 10, 2022. The activity was part of the military outreach and education offerings at the museum, which is located next to the Battleship Wisconsin in the Nauticus building in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2022 Date Posted: 03.11.2022 10:32 Photo ID: 7088435 VIRIN: 220310-N-TG517-704 Resolution: 4512x3000 Size: 3.67 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Vicksburg (CG-69) Sailors visit Hampton Roads Naval Museum [Image 3 of 3], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.