    USS Vicksburg (CG-69) Sailors visit Hampton Roads Naval Museum [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Vicksburg (CG-69) Sailors visit Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Sailors assigned to USS Vicksburg (CG-69) work collaboratively to complete a history and heritage themed scavenger hunt in the gallery of the Hampton Roads Naval Museum on Thursday, March 10, 2022. The activity was part of the military outreach and education offerings at the museum, which is located next to the Battleship Wisconsin in the Nauticus building in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 10:32
    Photo ID: 7088435
    VIRIN: 220310-N-TG517-704
    Resolution: 4512x3000
    Size: 3.67 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Vicksburg (CG-69) Sailors visit Hampton Roads Naval Museum [Image 3 of 3], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Battleship Wisconsin
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    USS Vicksburg (CG-69)
    History Tour

