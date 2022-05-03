Crash Course

Airmen with the 181st Intelligence Wing, along with local civilian authorities and first responders, participate in a mass casualty exercise during a simulated aircraft crash at Hulman Field Air National Guard Base, Ind., March 5, 2022. The exercise was designed to test and enhance the capabilities of multiple emergency response agencies including those of the 181st IW. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joseph L. Pearison)

