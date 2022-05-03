Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Crash Course

    Crash Course

    TERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2022

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joseph Pearison 

    181st Intelligence Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen with the 181st Intelligence Wing, along with local civilian authorities and first responders, participate in a mass casualty exercise during a simulated aircraft crash at Hulman Field Air National Guard Base, Ind., March 5, 2022. The exercise was designed to test and enhance the capabilities of multiple emergency response agencies including those of the 181st IW. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joseph L. Pearison)

    Indiana National Guard
    ANG
    Indiana Air National Guard
    INNG
    181st Intelligence Wing
    Hulman Field

