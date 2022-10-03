Soldiers from the 4th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division receive the last delivery of AH-64E Apache helicopters at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea March 10, 2022. With this delivery, the 2nd CAB has acquired 24 total AH-64E to their unit to replace older models of the attack aircraft. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2022 01:20
|Photo ID:
|7087752
|VIRIN:
|220310-A-A4449-005
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.66 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
2CAB receives new Apaches
