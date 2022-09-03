Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Senior Airman Jace Riveral, 334th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, inspects the interior of an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 9, 2022. The aircraft is inspected by aircrew members before every flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 16:02
    Photo ID: 7087347
    VIRIN: 220309-F-BD538-1056
    Resolution: 5470x3652
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SJAFB Airman ensures jets are ready to fly. [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Sabrina Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

