SJAFB Airman ensures jets are ready to fly.

Senior Airman Jace Riveral, 334th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, inspects the interior of an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 9, 2022. The aircraft is inspected by aircrew members before every flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller)

Date Taken: 03.09.2022 Date Posted: 03.10.2022 Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US