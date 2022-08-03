Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 3 [Image 17 of 17]

    Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 3

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class William Baldwin, 15th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, marshals in a C-17 Globemaster III after landing at Hickam Airfield at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii March 8, 2022. The third phase of the exercise tests the 15th Wing’s capability to plan, generate and execute a deployment tasking and effectively complete the mission wearing Mission-Oriented Protective Posture response gear. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 3 [Image 17 of 17], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACE
    JBPHH
    Exercise
    USAF
    TROPIC FURY

