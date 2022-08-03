Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 3

Airman 1st Class William Baldwin, 15th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, marshals in a C-17 Globemaster III after landing at Hickam Airfield at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii March 8, 2022. The third phase of the exercise tests the 15th Wing’s capability to plan, generate and execute a deployment tasking and effectively complete the mission wearing Mission-Oriented Protective Posture response gear. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

