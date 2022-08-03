Airman 1st Class William Baldwin, 15th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, marshals in a C-17 Globemaster III after landing at Hickam Airfield at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii March 8, 2022. The third phase of the exercise tests the 15th Wing’s capability to plan, generate and execute a deployment tasking and effectively complete the mission wearing Mission-Oriented Protective Posture response gear. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2022 16:33
|Photo ID:
|7087345
|VIRIN:
|220308-F-GM429-0148
|Resolution:
|4630x3087
|Size:
|822.03 KB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 3 [Image 17 of 17], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
