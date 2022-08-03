Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen conduct CBRN training [Image 15 of 15]

    Airmen conduct CBRN training

    RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.08.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen remove their mission-oriented protective posture (MOPP) gear during chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) training at RAF Alconbury, England, March 8, 2022. Airmen are refreshed on vital skills that may save their lives while on duty by learning proper ways to put on protective equipment in a timely and efficient manner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 11:48
    Photo ID: 7086863
    VIRIN: 220308-F-IM475-1015
    Resolution: 7998x5332
    Size: 3 MB
    Location: RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen conduct CBRN training [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Jennifer Zima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CBRN
    USAF
    readiness
    501 CSW
    501CSW

