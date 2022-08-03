Airmen conduct CBRN training

U.S. Air Force Airmen remove their mission-oriented protective posture (MOPP) gear during chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) training at RAF Alconbury, England, March 8, 2022. Airmen are refreshed on vital skills that may save their lives while on duty by learning proper ways to put on protective equipment in a timely and efficient manner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)

