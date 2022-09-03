SASEBO, Japan (March 9, 2022) Sailors render honors to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Port Royal (CG 73) aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2022 Date Posted: 03.10.2022 09:05 Photo ID: 7086391 VIRIN: 220309-N-CO548-1427 Resolution: 2497x1665 Size: 241.71 KB Location: JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mobile Bay departs Sasebo [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Alonzo Martin-Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.