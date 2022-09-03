SASEBO, Japan (March 9, 2022) Sailors render honors to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Port Royal (CG 73) aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)
Date Taken:
|03.09.2022
Date Posted:
|03.10.2022 09:05
Photo ID:
|7086391
VIRIN:
|220309-N-CO548-1427
|Resolution:
|2497x1665
|Size:
|241.71 KB
Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mobile Bay departs Sasebo [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Alonzo Martin-Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
