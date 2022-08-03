USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations with JSDGF

PACIFIC OCEAN (March 8, 2022) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) remove chocks from an MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) prior to takeoff. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)

