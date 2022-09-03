Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FED intern spotlight: Kayla Toy [Image 2 of 3]

    FED intern spotlight: Kayla Toy

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.09.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Kayla Toy, Far East District intern, stands in one the Conference Row building, located in the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea, Feb. 11. Toy attended internal and external meetings and traveled to different project sites around Camp Humphreys. (Courtesy photo)

    Far East District
    Kayla Toy

