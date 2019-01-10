The Vandenberg Tracking Station is a remote tracking station, located near Santa Maria, Calif., operating within the Air Force Satellite Control Network (AFSCN). This collection of remote tracking stations allow space operations centers (SOCs) to communicate with their space assets.

(U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. JT Armstrong)

