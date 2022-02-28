5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment prepares for line-haul operations

U.S. Army Spc. Alex Dues, assigned to 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment prepares a AN/TWQ-1 M1097 Avenger Air Defense Systems for line haul operations in Ansbach, Germany, on March 1, 2022. The ability to support and integrate with NATO’s allies and missions continually hardens the alliance’s solidarity, collective resolve, and ability to adapt to a dynamic warfighting environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terrance D. Rhodes)

