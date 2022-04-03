Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Transfer of Authority to 36th Sustainment Brigade [Image 2 of 6]

    Transfer of Authority to 36th Sustainment Brigade

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    03.04.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Alysia Wiley 

    36th Sustainment Brigade (36th ID, TXARNG)

    Col. Carrie L. Perez and Command Sgt. Maj. Ernesto Castillo of 36th Sustainment Brigade Accepted authority from 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division’s Col. David Key and Command Sgt. Maj. Denice Malave by hosting a Transfer of Authority Ceremony on March 04, 2022 on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait.

    VIRIN: 220304-A-LN281-520
    3rd Sustainment Brigade

