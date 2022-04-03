Transfer of Authority to 36th Sustainment Brigade

Col. Carrie L. Perez and Command Sgt. Maj. Ernesto Castillo of 36th Sustainment Brigade Accepted authority from 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division’s Col. David Key and Command Sgt. Maj. Denice Malave by hosting a Transfer of Authority Ceremony on March 04, 2022 on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait.
