    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Linebacker of the Week: A1C Vanessa Kernan [Image 1 of 2]

    GUAM

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Preston 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Vanessa Kernan, an aerospace ground equipment journeyman with the 36th Maintenance Group, receives the Linebacker of the Week award from U.S. Air Force Col. David Aragon, 36th Wing vice commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Yusef Saad, 36th Mission Support Group superintendent, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, March 2, 2022. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s Mission, Vision and Priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Preston)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 23:30
    Photo ID: 7083934
    VIRIN: 220302-F-XW824-1009
    Resolution: 5446x3631
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Linebacker of the Week: A1C Vanessa Kernan [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Kaitlyn Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    36WG

