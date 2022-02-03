Linebacker of the Week: A1C Vanessa Kernan

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Vanessa Kernan, an aerospace ground equipment journeyman with the 36th Maintenance Group, receives the Linebacker of the Week award from U.S. Air Force Col. David Aragon, 36th Wing vice commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Yusef Saad, 36th Mission Support Group superintendent, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, March 2, 2022. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s Mission, Vision and Priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Preston)

