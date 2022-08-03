Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spartans Rehearse MEDEVAC for JPMRC 22-02 [Image 3 of 5]

    Spartans Rehearse MEDEVAC for JPMRC 22-02

    FORT GREELY, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2022

    Photo by Maj. Jason Welch 

    4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Spartan Paratroopers from the 725th Brigade Support Battalion, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, “Spartan Brigade,” and air crews from the 1st Battalion, 52d Aviation Regiment, General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB), conduct a MEDEVAC rehearsal in preparation for Joint Pacific Readiness Multinational Readiness Center rotation 22-02 near Fort Greely, Alaska, March 8, 2022. JPMRC 22-02 is the first Home Station Combat Training Center (HS-CTC) rotation in Alaska. It focuses on Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) and is a Cold Weather training event that includes Situational Training Exercise (STX) and a Live Fire Exercise (LFX) in 2QFY22.

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 20:49
    Photo ID: 7083820
    VIRIN: 220308-F-XI247-008
    Location: FORT GREELY, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spartans Rehearse MEDEVAC for JPMRC 22-02 [Image 5 of 5], by Maj. Jason Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    paratrooper
    airborne
    4-25
    JPMRC2202

