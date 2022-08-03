Spartans Rehearse MEDEVAC for JPMRC 22-02

Spartan Paratroopers from the 725th Brigade Support Battalion, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, “Spartan Brigade,” and air crews from the 1st Battalion, 52d Aviation Regiment, General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB), conduct a MEDEVAC rehearsal in preparation for Joint Pacific Readiness Multinational Readiness Center rotation 22-02 near Fort Greely, Alaska, March 8, 2022. JPMRC 22-02 is the first Home Station Combat Training Center (HS-CTC) rotation in Alaska. It focuses on Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) and is a Cold Weather training event that includes Situational Training Exercise (STX) and a Live Fire Exercise (LFX) in 2QFY22.

