Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    172nd Civil Engineer Squadron Change of Command 2022 [Image 1 of 2]

    172nd Civil Engineer Squadron Change of Command 2022

    JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    172nd Airlift Wing

    Lt. Col. Robert Toney, commander, 172nd Civil Engineer Squadron, takes command during a ceremony at the 172nd Airlift Wing, Jackson, Mississippi, March 6, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Blair Wilson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 15:50
    Photo ID: 7083567
    VIRIN: 220306-Z-F3926-1002
    Resolution: 2950x2821
    Size: 3.38 MB
    Location: JACKSON, MS, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 172nd Civil Engineer Squadron Change of Command 2022 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    172nd Civil Engineer Squadron Change of Command 2022
    172nd Civil Engineer Squadron Change of Command 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Civil Engineers
    change of command
    172nd Airlift Wing
    Mississippi Air National Guard
    172nd Civil Engineer Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT