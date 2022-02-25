Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FIELDCOM Summit [Image 1 of 2]

    FIELDCOM Summit

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. JT Armstrong 

    Space Operations Command

    Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting, Space Operations Command Commander (center left), Lt. Gen. Michael Guetlein, Space Systems Command Commander (center), and Brig. Gen. Shawn Bratton, Space Training and Readiness Command Commander (center right), pose for a group photo with U.S. Space Force field command leadership during the FIELDCOM Summit, Feb. 25, 2022 in Colorado Springs, CO. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. JT Armstrong)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 14:01
    Photo ID: 7083334
    VIRIN: 220225-F-CG053-1002
    Resolution: 5610x3156
    Size: 6.3 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FIELDCOM Summit [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt JT Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SSC
    USSF
    SPOC
    u.s. space force
    STARCOM
    Field Command

