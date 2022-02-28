Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nobel Laureate, Game Theorist Shares Perspective on Conflict with NPS Students, Faculty

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2022

    Photo by Javier Chagoya 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    Nobel Laureate Roger Myerson offers an informal guest lecture to NPS students and faculty in the Defense Analysis (DA) department, Feb. 28. Myerson spoke of his research in game theory and its application to conflict studies, as well as NPS research in statebuilding and stabilization studies.

    NPS
    Naval Postgraduate School
    Defense Analysis
    Game Theory

