Nobel Laureate, Game Theorist Shares Perspective on Conflict with NPS Students, Faculty

Nobel Laureate Roger Myerson offers an informal guest lecture to NPS students and faculty in the Defense Analysis (DA) department, Feb. 28. Myerson spoke of his research in game theory and its application to conflict studies, as well as NPS research in statebuilding and stabilization studies.
|02.28.2022
|03.08.2022 13:06
|7083224
|220228-D-AE587-1008
|6530x3918
|17.42 MB
|MONTEREY, CA, US
|1
|0
