The NPS Department of Defense Analysis has welcomed a new faculty member to the team with Dr. Carter Malkasian joining the university as Professor and Chair of the department. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 James Norket)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 12:55
|Photo ID:
|7083210
|VIRIN:
|220212-N-OX360-0008
|Resolution:
|3575x2011
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NPS Defense Analysis Department Welcomes New Chair, by PO2 James Norket, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NPS Defense Analysis Department Welcomes New Chair
LEAVE A COMMENT