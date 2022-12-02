Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NPS Defense Analysis Department Welcomes New Chair

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Norket 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    The NPS Department of Defense Analysis has welcomed a new faculty member to the team with Dr. Carter Malkasian joining the university as Professor and Chair of the department. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 James Norket)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NPS Defense Analysis Department Welcomes New Chair, by PO2 James Norket, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

