Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Florida National Guard helicopters attack wildfires [Image 20 of 21]

    Florida National Guard helicopters attack wildfires

    FL, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Milbrodt 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    UH-60 Blackhawk and CH-47 Chinook helicopter crews from the Florida National Guard support the wildfire suppression efforts in Bay County, FL March 7, 2022. The Florida National Guard is working closely with state and local partners to contain the Chipola Complex fires across multiple counties in the Florida panhandle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Christopher Milbrodt, released.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 12:31
    Photo ID: 7083168
    VIRIN: 220307-Z-LQ174-118
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 23.23 MB
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Florida National Guard helicopters attack wildfires [Image 21 of 21], by MSgt Christopher Milbrodt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Florida National Guard helicopters attack wildfires
    Florida National Guard helicopters attack wildfires
    Florida National Guard helicopters attack wildfires
    Florida National Guard helicopters attack wildfires
    Florida National Guard helicopters attack wildfires
    Florida National Guard helicopters attack wildfires
    Florida National Guard helicopters attack wildfires
    Florida National Guard helicopters attack wildfires
    Florida National Guard helicopters attack wildfires
    Florida National Guard helicopters attack wildfires
    Florida National Guard helicopters attack wildfires
    Florida National Guard helicopters attack wildfires
    Florida National Guard helicopters attack wildfires
    Florida National Guard helicopters attack wildfires
    Florida National Guard helicopters attack wildfires
    Florida National Guard helicopters attack wildfires
    Florida National Guard helicopters attack wildfires
    Florida National Guard helicopters attack wildfires
    Florida National Guard helicopters attack wildfires
    Florida National Guard helicopters attack wildfires
    Florida National Guard helicopters attack wildfires

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CH-47
    Florida National Guard
    UH-60
    Wildfire
    Fire Suppression
    FLNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT