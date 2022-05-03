Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Edward Evans, Jr. promotion [Image 6 of 6]

    Brig. Gen. Edward Evans, Jr. promotion

    JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bounds 

    172nd Airlift Wing

    Brig. Gen. Edward H. Evans, Jr., chief of staff, Mississippi Air National Guard, shares a moment with Maj. (Ret.) Clarence “Clyde” Romero (left), the first African American Mississippi Air National Guard pilot for the 186th Air Refueling Wing, Meridian, Mississippi, and Capt. (Ret.) Brady Tonth, Jr (right), the first African American Mississippi Air National Guard pilot for the 172nd Airlift Wing, Jackson, Mississippi, following his promotion ceremony at Mississippi National Guard Joint Force Headquarters, Jackson, Mississippi, March 5, 2022. Evans is the first African American Mississippi Air National Guard member to be promoted to the rank of brigadier general. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bounds)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 11:47
    Photo ID: 7083006
    VIRIN: 220305-Z-BT678-2277
    Resolution: 2550x1800
    Size: 503.47 KB
    Location: JACKSON, MS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    brigadier general
    172nd Airlift Wing
    Mississippi Air National Guard
    first African American
    General promoted

