Brig. Gen. Edward H. Evans, Jr., chief of staff, Mississippi Air National Guard, shares a moment with Maj. (Ret.) Clarence “Clyde” Romero (left), the first African American Mississippi Air National Guard pilot for the 186th Air Refueling Wing, Meridian, Mississippi, and Capt. (Ret.) Brady Tonth, Jr (right), the first African American Mississippi Air National Guard pilot for the 172nd Airlift Wing, Jackson, Mississippi, following his promotion ceremony at Mississippi National Guard Joint Force Headquarters, Jackson, Mississippi, March 5, 2022. Evans is the first African American Mississippi Air National Guard member to be promoted to the rank of brigadier general. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bounds)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 11:47
|Photo ID:
|7083006
|VIRIN:
|220305-Z-BT678-2277
|Resolution:
|2550x1800
|Size:
|503.47 KB
|Location:
|JACKSON, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. Edward Evans, Jr. promotion [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jared Bounds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT