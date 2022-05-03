Brig. Gen. Edward H. Evans, Jr., chief of staff, Mississippi Air National Guard, shares a moment with Maj. (Ret.) Clarence “Clyde” Romero (left), the first African American Mississippi Air National Guard pilot for the 186th Air Refueling Wing, Meridian, Mississippi, and Capt. (Ret.) Brady Tonth, Jr (right), the first African American Mississippi Air National Guard pilot for the 172nd Airlift Wing, Jackson, Mississippi, following his promotion ceremony at Mississippi National Guard Joint Force Headquarters, Jackson, Mississippi, March 5, 2022. Evans is the first African American Mississippi Air National Guard member to be promoted to the rank of brigadier general. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bounds)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2022 Date Posted: 03.08.2022 11:47 Photo ID: 7083006 VIRIN: 220305-Z-BT678-2277 Resolution: 2550x1800 Size: 503.47 KB Location: JACKSON, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brig. Gen. Edward Evans, Jr. promotion [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jared Bounds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.