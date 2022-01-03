Tech. Sgt. Randy Overly, 4th Operations Support Squadron NCO in charge of Airfield Weather, assembles the tactical meteorological observing system at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base North Carolina, March 1, 2022. Adaptation and preparation are key so the weather flight can preserve the mission and ensure the safety of Airmen through predicting forecasts, updating weather advisors, and providing new observations when possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2022 Date Posted: 03.08.2022 09:43 Photo ID: 7082733 VIRIN: 220301-F-BD538-1064 Resolution: 4321x3555 Size: 597.51 KB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th OSS Airmen predict weather forecasts. [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Sabrina Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.