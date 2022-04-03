U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christian Shank, 621st Contingency Response Squadron aerial porter, and Staff Sgt. Austin Beck, 621st CRS aerial porter, upload cargo onto a C-17 Globemaster III, March 4, 2022, at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia. Airmen assigned to the 621st CRS, 321st CRS and 621st Mobility Support Operations Squadron integrated with Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division and Arrival Departure Airfield Control Group to process cargo, equipment and personnel for a rapid deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Luther Mitchell Jr.)

Date Posted: 03.08.2022
Photo ID: 7082654
Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US
This work, CRW Airmen build load plans, prep and load cargo for transport [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Luther Mitchell