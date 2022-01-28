4th Security Forces Squadron members monitor surroundings during combatives training at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 28, 2022. The shoot, move and communication range allows Airmen to practice reacting to direct and indirect fire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2022 Date Posted: 03.08.2022 07:58 Photo ID: 7082569 VIRIN: 220128-F-BD538-1052 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 2.73 MB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4 SFS SMC Range [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Sabrina Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.