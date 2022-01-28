4th Security Forces Squadron members monitor surroundings during combatives training at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 28, 2022. The shoot, move and communication range allows Airmen to practice reacting to direct and indirect fire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 07:58
|Photo ID:
|7082569
|VIRIN:
|220128-F-BD538-1052
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|2.73 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4 SFS SMC Range [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Sabrina Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT