Bayer Dieter, the Tower Barracks peripheral equipment operator (right), explains a target system that is warmed by heating coils at the Grafenwoehr Training Area on Feb. 8, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 06:30
|Photo ID:
|7082481
|VIRIN:
|220208-D-TT233-016
|Resolution:
|6544x4336
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Bavaria energy team finds, fixes inefficiencies [Image 331 of 331], by Julian Temblador, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG Bavaria energy team finds, fixes inefficiencies
LEAVE A COMMENT