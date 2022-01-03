Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Sailors Conduct Community Relations Project (COMREL) [Image 3 of 3]

    HIRADO, JAPAN

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Seaman Matthew Bakerian 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    HIRADO, Japan (March 1,2022) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd class Andrew Roman, from Seaside, Calif., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) combs through the sand for trash during a beach cleanup community relations project. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 03:27
    Photo ID: 7082401
    VIRIN: 220301-N-FI026-1114
    Resolution: 4011x2674
    Size: 837.46 KB
    Location: HIRADO, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Sailors Conduct Community Relations Project (COMREL) [Image 3 of 3], by SN Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Community Relations Project
    Beach Cleanup
    USS America (LHA 6)

