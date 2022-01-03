HIRADO, Japan (March 1,2022) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd class Andrew Roman, from Seaside, Calif., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) combs through the sand for trash during a beach cleanup community relations project. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 03:27
|Photo ID:
|7082401
|VIRIN:
|220301-N-FI026-1114
|Resolution:
|4011x2674
|Size:
|837.46 KB
|Location:
|HIRADO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS America (LHA 6) Sailors Conduct Community Relations Project (COMREL) [Image 3 of 3], by SN Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT