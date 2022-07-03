Abraham Lincoln departs Guam

NAVAL BASE GUAM (March 7, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Timothy Oliver, left, from Lemoore, Calif., and Airman Apprentice Jaylen Worthy, from Womanton, N.C., shift colors as the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) gets underway from Naval Base Guam following a port visit. Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aleksandr Freutel)
