NAVAL BASE GUAM (March 7, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Timothy Oliver, left, from Lemoore, Calif., and Airman Apprentice Jaylen Worthy, from Womanton, N.C., shift colors as the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) gets underway from Naval Base Guam following a port visit. Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aleksandr Freutel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2022 Date Posted: 03.08.2022 01:14 Photo ID: 7082345 VIRIN: 220307-N-DF558-1103 Resolution: 1799x2518 Size: 883.29 KB Location: GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Abraham Lincoln departs Guam [Image 2 of 2], by SN Aleksandr Freutel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.