    Wingman Wednesday recognizes electro-environmental Airman [Image 3 of 3]

    Wingman Wednesday recognizes electro-environmental Airman

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Senior Airman Carmen Melocchi, 4th Component Maintenance Squadron electro-environmental technician, poses for a photo at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 10, 2022. Melocchi is responsible for troubleshooting, inspecting and maintaining multiple aircraft systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 19:57
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
