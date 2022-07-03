Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pentagon Spokesman Holds Press Briefing [Image 3 of 9]

    Pentagon Spokesman Holds Press Briefing

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2022

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando      

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs       

    Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby holds a press briefing at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., March 7, 2022. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 18:46
    Photo ID: 7082163
    VIRIN: 220307-D-BN624-0150
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.58 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pentagon Spokesman Holds Press Briefing [Image 9 of 9], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    briefing
    reporters
    Pentagon
    John Kirby

