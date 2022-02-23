Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Owens, a decontamination noncommissioned officer with the Maryland National Guard's 32nd Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team, secures a Kappler Level A Overgarment during a pharmaceutical-based agents field training exercise at the Fifth Regiment Armory in Baltimore, on Feb. 23, 2022. The 32nd CST utilizes this type of exercise to train so that they are always ready to support civil authorities in a domestic chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear incident (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2022 13:32
|Photo ID:
|7081662
|VIRIN:
|220223-Z-OV020-1131
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.35 MB
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MDNG 32nd CST Conducts Training in an Improvised Cocaine Lab [Image 14 of 14], by SSG Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
