Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MDNG 32nd CST Conducts Training in an Improvised Cocaine Lab [Image 14 of 14]

    MDNG 32nd CST Conducts Training in an Improvised Cocaine Lab

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Owens, a decontamination noncommissioned officer with the Maryland National Guard's 32nd Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team, secures a Kappler Level A Overgarment during a pharmaceutical-based agents field training exercise at the Fifth Regiment Armory in Baltimore, on Feb. 23, 2022. The 32nd CST utilizes this type of exercise to train so that they are always ready to support civil authorities in a domestic chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear incident (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 13:32
    Photo ID: 7081662
    VIRIN: 220223-Z-OV020-1131
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.35 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MDNG 32nd CST Conducts Training in an Improvised Cocaine Lab [Image 14 of 14], by SSG Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MDNG 32nd CST Conducts Training in an Improvised Cocaine Lab
    MDNG 32nd CST Conducts Training in an Improvised Cocaine Lab
    MDNG 32nd CST Conducts Training in an Improvised Cocaine Lab
    MDNG 32nd CST Conducts Training in an Improvised Cocaine Lab
    MDNG 32nd CST Conducts Training in an Improvised Cocaine Lab
    MDNG 32nd CST Conducts Training in an Improvised Cocaine Lab
    MDNG 32nd CST Conducts Training in an Improvised Cocaine Lab
    MDNG 32nd CST Conducts Training in an Improvised Cocaine Lab
    MDNG 32nd CST Conducts Training in an Improvised Cocaine Lab
    MDNG 32nd CST Conducts Training in an Improvised Cocaine Lab
    MDNG 32nd CST Conducts Training in an Improvised Cocaine Lab
    MDNG 32nd CST Conducts Training in an Improvised Cocaine Lab
    MDNG 32nd CST Conducts Training in an Improvised Cocaine Lab
    MDNG 32nd CST Conducts Training in an Improvised Cocaine Lab

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civil Support Team
    Maryland National Guard
    Chazz Kibler
    Biological Hazard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT